Winning election candidate calls out non-voters
A newly-elected councillor in Leicestershire has hit out at people who failed to vote in last week's elections.
Hinckley and Bosworth Borough councillor Brian Sutton was the winning candidate in Twycross and Witherley with Sheepy, picking up 639 votes.
In a letter to the Leicester Mercury newspaper, the Conservative politician thanked those who voted but criticised those who did not make it to the ballot box.
He said those people should not expect elected members to be "at their beck and call".
'Couldn't be bothered'
In his letter, Mr Sutton wrote: "On behalf of myself and other councillors who have been elected, thank you for your support.
"This is dimmed somewhat by the 70+ per cent of people who cannot be bothered to vote.
“Millions have died and are dying for the right to vote. The only people who don’t appreciate the right to vote are those who can.
“Prospective candidates canvassed most properties in their wards in the run-up to the election, yet people cannot be bothered to go to a local polling station.
"Those 70-80% who don’t vote should not expect councillors to be at their beck and call, which would make a councillor’s life a lot easier."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said turnout in Mr Sutton's ward was 40.6%, though other parts of Leicestershire saw figures as low as 23.2%.
