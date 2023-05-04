A former police special constable has been jailed for child sex offences after an undercover operation.

Northamptonshire Police said Steven Tift thought he was engaging in a sexualised chat with a 14-year-old boy. It was actually a police officer.

At Northampton Crown Court, Tift, 45, was jailed for two years and six months, for attempting sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

A jury found him guilty on 18 March, at the same court, after he was arrested at his home in Church Walk, Northampton, on 19 December 2021.

He was found not guilty of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence.