A motorcyclist has died after his bike collided with a car.

Paramedics with three ambulances were called to Croft Street in Tamworth, Staffordshire, shortly before 22:45 BST on Monday.

The man was found in a critical condition and was given specialist treatment, said West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics he was confirmed dead at the scene, the service said in a statement.