Housing approved for more than 2,000 students
At a glance
Housing for Exeter students approved at planning meeting
Residents had objected over their homes being overlooked
The application was approved by a majority of one vote
University of Exeter says the development will bring economic benefits
Exeter University has been given the go-ahead to build a new housing development for more than 2,000 students.
The planning application had sparked angry protests from residents who said the building would overlook their homes.
The 12-strong Exeter City Council planning committee was tied at six votes for and six against until Labour councillor Paul Knott used his casting vote to approve the application from the university and developers UPP.
University registrar Mike Shore-Nye said the building, which would provide "significant value and economic benefits", complied with requirements.
Councillors were told the buildings could not be changed to avoid overlooking neighbours as outline permission had already been granted, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The Clydesdale, Nash and Birks Grange Village halls of residence, on the Streatham campus off Stocker road, include 2,061 new bed spaces.
Residents say block ST, on a steep slope known locally as ‘Cardiac Hill’, will "massively impact" them.
Labour councillor Martin Pearce, who read a statement from objectors, said: “That building in that location is absolutely overbearing for these people. You can understand why they feel so aggrieved.”
Mr Shore-Nye insisted building heights and distances from neighbours complied with requirements, and said the new buildings would provide significant value and economic benefits.
