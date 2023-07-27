Police have named a person who was last seen on a ferry heading to Jersey.

Jersey and Guernsey police confirmed Ebla Yusuf boarded the Condor Clipper in Portsmouth on foot on Saturday 22 July and was last seen onboard at about 14:00 BST, whilst the ferry was still in UK waters.

The forces said there was nothing to indicate Ms Yusuf disembarked in Guernsey or Jersey, and that Condor crew had conducted a full search of the boat.

Police in both islands have asked anyone who may have spoken to Ms Yusuf before or during the journey to come forward and assist their ongoing search.