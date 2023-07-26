A Met Police officer who sprayed a suspect who was trying to evade arrest with an incapacitating liquid has avoided a jail sentence.

PC Luke Wenham used PAVA spray, which is similar to pepper spray, on the man as he climbed down a drainpipe on a high-rise block of flats in Southwark on 17 August.

PC Wenham, 31, of Dartford, Kent, who was previously convicted of two counts of common assault, was handed a one-year community order at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The effects of the substance, which can include temporary blindness and weakness of the legs, could have had "fatal consequences", the police watchdog said.