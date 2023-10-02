A 12 mile (19km) diversion will be put in place over several nights as part of work on building a £950m new road and junction.

National Highways said the A421 would be shut from 21:00 to 06:00 BST over nine nights, starting from Monday.

It would allow preparations to begin for the improvements on the A428 Black Cat route from Bedfordshire to Caxton Gibbet, in Cambridgeshire.

Safety barrier, 40mph speed restrictions, narrow lanes, speed cameras, CCTV and signs will be installed.