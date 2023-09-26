Men charged with rape as police increase patrols
At a glance
Two men have been charged with rape following a string of sex attacks
Police are still investigating several cases in Brighton
Officers have increased patrols across the city
- Published
Two men have been charged with rape and another has been arrested following a string of sex attacks in Brighton.
Sussex Police said they were stepping up patrols following the reports around Brighton Beach and the city centre.
Det Supt Richard McDonagh said he understood the public would be concerned by the reports and that police were offering specialist support to victims.
"Women and girls should be able to enjoy a night out in safety," he said.
When and where did the attacks take place, and what arrests have been made?
One suspect has been charged with rape and attempted rape in relation to an incident near Brighton Pier on 6 September and another on London Road two days later.
On 10 September, a man was arrested near Kings Road Arches and charged with rape after a member of the public called the police with concerns for a woman's welfare. Police are continuing to investigate a second suspect and have called on the public for information.
On 16 September, a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape following an attack on a woman on the beach.
A further investigation is ongoing after reports of a woman being raped on the seafront near Brighton Pier and another sexually assaulted nearby just after 03:00 BST on 24 September.
"In addition to extended patrols in the area, we are working with venues and partners, including night safety marshals, beach patrol, taxi marshals and Safe Space, to help keep people safe," said Det Supt McDonagh.
He said digital screens highlighting support services were also being displayed in venues across Brighton.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on X, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.