A French boat which was taking on water at sea has been rescued by Guernsey’s all-weather lifeboat.

Guernsey Coastguard said the sailing vessel Nusalaut told it that it had lost engine power at about 21:55 BST on Monday.

St Peter Port’s Spirit of Guernsey was launched and got to the vessel, about two nautical miles south east of St Martin’s Point, at about 22:35.

Two crew went on board with a pump to clear the water from the vessel and the Nusalaut was then towed back to St Peter Port.