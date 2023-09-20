Bike bus helps children get to school safely
A group of families who formed their own bike bus to help children cycle to school in south-east London safely have been celebrating its growing popularity.
The scheme sees children cycle in a large group once a week, with supervision from adults who also join the ride.
The Grove Park Bike Bus was formed in September 2022 and since then has grown from 13 participants to 85.
It was inspired by the annual World Car Free Day, which encourages people to use other means of transport and is taking place on Friday.
The group behind the scheme said the area only had two cycle lanes - with one persistently obstructed with parked vehicles - which meant cycling was a challenge for pupils.
As a result the bike bus was founded by parents Jacks Lampon, Anna Moore, Ben Donaldson, Tom Humphrey and Tom Crispin.
It started with just 13 participants - eight children and five adults - but now has 50 children and 35 adults.
Although currently a weekly ride, those behind it said it had helped take cars off the road and reduce emissions in the area.
"Children are so desperate to have a fun and safe way to travel to school," Ms Lampon said.
"Watching them take such joy from choosing to participate in a healthy and sustainable school journey is so rewarding for all of the adults involved.
"They are making lifelong memories and as a society, we need to embrace this enthusiasm and provide them with the infrastructure that they deserve."
Dr Anna Moore, a parent and respiratory specialist working in the NHS, said: "We meet other families and the kids get to play before setting off on a fun bike ride together.
"The sound of them chatting and singing as we ride along is just amazing. When we get to school they have this tradition of all ringing their bells as we ride down the school street - it's wonderful!
"Other children and their adults have seen us arrive together and asked how to join in - it's snowballing."
On Sunday, numerous cyclists in London are due to take part in Kidical Mass, an annual event that happens across the world. In the capital it will see children and adults cycle from the South Bank to Hyde Park to promote healthier and safer journeys.
This year's theme is harvest disco with participants planning to dress up and decorate their bikes with "autumnal colours and disco vibes".
In the UK, other rides are being held at locations such as Reading, Manchester, Newcastle, Leeds, Derby, Norwich and Cardiff.
