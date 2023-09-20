A group of families who formed their own bike bus to help children cycle to school in south-east London safely have been celebrating its growing popularity.

The scheme sees children cycle in a large group once a week, with supervision from adults who also join the ride.

The Grove Park Bike Bus was formed in September 2022 and since then has grown from 13 participants to 85.

It was inspired by the annual World Car Free Day, which encourages people to use other means of transport and is taking place on Friday.