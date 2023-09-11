Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle collision

Primrose Lane, off A120 near HarwichGoogle

Officers were called to a crash between a motorcycle and a car on the A120 at the junction with Primrose Lane, between Wix and Ramsey, on Sunday

A motorcyclist has died in a two-vehicle collision in Essex.

Officers were called to a crash between a motorcycle and a car on the A120 near Harwich at about 13:45 BST on Sunday.

The motorcyclist died at the scene - at the junction with Primrose Lane, Essex Police said.

The force has called for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any further information, especially CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact them.

