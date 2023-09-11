A motorcyclist has died in a two-vehicle collision in Essex.

Officers were called to a crash between a motorcycle and a car on the A120 near Harwich at about 13:45 BST on Sunday.

The motorcyclist died at the scene - at the junction with Primrose Lane, Essex Police said.

The force has called for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any further information, especially CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact them.