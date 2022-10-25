Arrest after man dragged off e-scooter and beaten
A man has been arrested after another man was dragged off his e-scooter and punched in the face, leaving him with a broken jaw.
Police said the 20-year-old victim was approached by two men in Highbury Road, Bulwell, Nottingham, before being attacked.
He required hospital treatment, which included having a metal plate inserted into his jaw to permanently repair the fracture.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police said the "nasty assault" happened at about 16:50 BST on 22 August.
They added the victim had to spend six days in hospital and had suffered financial loss due to being unable to work during his recovery period.