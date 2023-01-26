Former Prime Minister Sir John Major has said "every effort" must be made to ensure the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute is solved.

Sir John was Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader from 1990 until 1997.

He was also involved in key talks that helped pave the way for the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The former PM also repeated his view that the protocol was "one of the least well-done negotiations in modern history".

He gave evidence to a committee in the Oireachtas (Irish Parliament) on Thursday.

The joint committee on the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement has been hearing from senior former politicians involved in negotiations that culminated in the Good Friday peace deal in April 1998.