A bus service between two Leicestershire towns could be scrapped after funding was pulled.

Roberts Coaches announced it would halt the 159 between Coalville and Hinckley from 25 February after Leicestershire County Council said it could no longer afford to subsidise the route.

The Conservative-run authority said the service cost £162,260 a year, and with £90m of savings needed by 2026 it had been earmarked for cuts.

Liberal Democrats, the main opposition party on the council, warned the decision would leave some of the most isolated communities bereft of public transport.