Historic fountain overhaul approval recommended
Plans for a full restoration of a 139-year-old fountain in a south of Scotland town centre are being recommended for approval.
The Dumfries water feature has fallen into disrepair but proposals for an overhaul costing up to £400,000 have been drawn up.
Listed building consent was given for improvement work but planning permission was refused due to concerns over an associated public artwork.
That element has now been dropped and the council's planning committee is being advised to give the overhaul the green light., external
The landmark was originally unveiled in 1851 to commemorate the piping of clean water from nearby Lochfoot into the town following cholera epidemics in the 1830s and 1840s.
It was replaced with the current structure in December 1882 and has stood since, but its condition has deteriorated in recent years.
Dumfries and Galloway Council, in collaboration with The Stove Network and Dumfries Partnership Action Group, wants to bring it back to full working condition.
The idea was inspired by similar projects to restore cast-iron fountains in Paisley, Stirling and Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens.
A report to councillors said Historic Environment Scotland had welcomed the plans which recognised its "considerable artistic and historic value".
Approval of the plans has been recommended on condition that a programme of archaeological work for the site is drawn up and fully implemented.