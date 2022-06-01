Plans for a full restoration of a 139-year-old fountain in a south of Scotland town centre are being recommended for approval.

The Dumfries water feature has fallen into disrepair but proposals for an overhaul costing up to £400,000 have been drawn up.

Listed building consent was given for improvement work but planning permission was refused due to concerns over an associated public artwork.

That element has now been dropped and the council's planning committee is being advised to give the overhaul the green light., external

The landmark was originally unveiled in 1851 to commemorate the piping of clean water from nearby Lochfoot into the town following cholera epidemics in the 1830s and 1840s.