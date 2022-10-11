Two cats injured by air gun pellets

An air rifle and pellets on a wooden backgroundGetty Images

The cats were found to be injured by pellets, believed to be from an air rifle

Two cats were injured in what was believed to have been two separate air rifle attacks.

H﻿ertfordshire Police said a seven-month-old ginger and white cat returned to its home in Hemel Hempstead with a neck injury, which turned out to be from a pellet on 13 September.

On 20 September, the owners of a black cat were recommended to have its front left leg amputated after vets discovered the bone had been shattered by a pellet.

Police said inquiries were ongoing.

They said both incidents happened on Springfield Road.

PC Max Robinson, who is investigating, said: "This is a really traumatic time for the owners and their beloved pets and investigations are continuing to establish how they became injured."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related internet links