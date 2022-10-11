Two cats injured by air gun pellets
Two cats were injured in what was believed to have been two separate air rifle attacks.
Hertfordshire Police said a seven-month-old ginger and white cat returned to its home in Hemel Hempstead with a neck injury, which turned out to be from a pellet on 13 September.
On 20 September, the owners of a black cat were recommended to have its front left leg amputated after vets discovered the bone had been shattered by a pellet.
Police said inquiries were ongoing.
They said both incidents happened on Springfield Road.
PC Max Robinson, who is investigating, said: "This is a really traumatic time for the owners and their beloved pets and investigations are continuing to establish how they became injured."
