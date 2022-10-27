F﻿ifty trees damaged during last November's Storm Arwen have been put to use in a river restoration project.

T﻿he mature spruces were blown down in the storm, which saw winds gusting to 100mph and battered parts of north east Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

T﻿he trees from Forestry and Land Scotland's (FLS) Scolty Woods, near Banchory, have been buried in the banks and bed of Easter Beltie Burn.

F﻿LS said the trunks and roots created habitat for wildlife, such as Atlantic salmon, and would slow down the flow of water during periods of heavy rain.

T﻿he burn is a tributary of the River Dee.

Numbers of Atlantic salmon returning to Scotland's coast have been declining since at least 1971, according to Scottish government designate Marine Scotland, external.