Fifty trees damaged during last November's Storm Arwen have been put to use in a river restoration project.

The mature spruces were blown down in the storm, which saw winds gusting to 100mph and battered parts of north east Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

The trees from Forestry and Land Scotland's (FLS) Scolty Woods, near Banchory, have been buried in the banks and bed of Easter Beltie Burn.

FLS said the trunks and roots created habitat for wildlife, such as Atlantic salmon, and would slow down the flow of water during periods of heavy rain.

The burn is a tributary of the River Dee.

Numbers of Atlantic salmon returning to Scotland's coast have been declining since at least 1971, according to Scottish government designate Marine Scotland, external.