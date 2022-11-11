The new unitary council said the plan brought fees across Corby, Kettering, East Northamptonshire and Wellingborough in line with each other.

In Corby, the changes mean a two-mile (3.2km) journey could increase from £4.90 to £6.80.

A﻿ report presented to the council's executive said there had been 515 objections to the changes in the town.

M﻿r Pengelly, who represents a Corby ward, said he "fully understood" the need to harmonise fares across the area, but urged the council to look at the proposals again.

S﻿peaking at a meeting of the authority's executive, external, Mr Brackenbury said the council "carefully note the objections".

H﻿e said although maximum fees would rise, taxi drivers "may wish to charge less".

"We want this trade to thrive in these difficult times," the Conservative councillor added.

The new tariffs will begin on 24 November, but the Corby Hackney Owners Association previously said it would consider a legal challenge against the decision.