The "unprecedented" rescue on Wednesday involved nine volunteers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue and HM Coastguard crews from Moelfre and Penmon.

The 2.15m (7ft) female was found on Pentraeth beach, but had to be taken to Moelfre on a flatbed truck after rescuers realised she could not be safely re-floated due to the tide being out on the flat beach.

Gem Simmons, the north Wales marine rescue co-ordinator, said it was the first time her team had never moved a dolphin by road before in a rescue.

She said: "I stayed with her along with another medic and we kept her wet and made sure no water entered her blowhole."

She said it took about four minutes to get her back into the water, where she got her bearings and swam off.