Charges have been dropped against two men held in connection with the death of a man who was killed for trying to steal drugs.

Tomasz Waga was murdered in Cardiff by members of a gang in January 2021 after he tried to steal about £120,000-worth of drugs from a cannabis factory in a house.

Elidon Elezi, 23, from East Finchley, London, and Artan Palluci, 31, from Cardiff, were both charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group and breaching bail conditions.

Both had their cases discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service at a hearing at Newport Crown Court on Thursday.