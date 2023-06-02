A railway ticket collector who helped save lives at an East Yorkshire railway station during Word War Two is to be honoured with a blue plaque.

Ernest Barker tackled a fire at Bridlington station on 11 July 1941, after a bomb hit the station yard.

Northern, which operates the station, said a train caught fire and Mr Barker worked to extinguish it, preventing a carriage full of ammunition from exploding.

The company said had he not done so it could have caused a number of deaths.