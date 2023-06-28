The paramedic, who had worked for West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) for 28 years, was driving the ambulance when it crossed the white line into the 1931 Ford.

The ambulance dashcam showed it heading directly towards Mr Allen’s car for six seconds before the collision.

The families of Mr Allen and Mr Ralph said they had been through hell in the past four years, adding they had never had an apology from Mr Lilwall and only one from WMAS after the inquest.

The hearing in Hereford was told Mr Lilwall had spent more than 25 hours on duty in the previous 36 hours, with just a 10-hour break between shifts.

As he drove the ambulance on 15 August, they approached the village where the baby had died.

"I had a weird, weird feeling," Mr Lillwall told the inquest. "I went really cold, like a shiver, like somebody has walked over your grave, like a fear."

He said he then saw the baby's face, which was "absolutely awful".

"Then there was a bang, the collision. I still can’t remember what happened after that."

Speaking of the crash, he told the inquest it was "the worst thing that’s ever happened to me".