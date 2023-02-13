Totnes pedestrian seriously injured in crash
- Published
A pedestrian received serious head injuries after he was involved in a crash.
The man was walking on the A385 Brutus Bridge in Totnes, Devon when there was a collision involving a Daihatsu Terios on Sunday, said police.
The injured Totnes man, aged in his 30s, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth after police were called at 16:10 GMT.
Devon and Cornwall Police said was in hospital in a serious condition.
The road was closed for about 10 hours for a police investigation.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident - including anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage - to come forward.