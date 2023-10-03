Knifeman hunted after attempted store robbery
A knife-wielding man attempted to rob a convenience store in Cornwall, police have said.
The man entered Mr W's Eats & Treats in Camborne at about 14:15 BST on Monday and began making threats before a member of the public intervened, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The force said the robber failed to steal anything and then fled in the direction of North Roskear.
Officers released CCTV images of a man they were looking for.
They said: "The male we’re looking to identify was wearing a dark green hooded coat, black jogging bottoms and black and white Puma Anzarun trainers."
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.
