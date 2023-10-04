Mental health run raises £15,000 for charity
At a glance
A charity run to raise money for children and young people's mental health has raised £15,000
Since its creation Run4Kezia has raised about £150,000 in memory of Kezia Mason who took her own life at the age of 14
The Jersey Community Foundation (JCF) says funds have already been awarded to 11 charitable projects
- Published
A charity run to raise funds for children and young people's mental health raised £15,000 in September.
The Run4Kezia event was created in memory of 14-year-old Kezia Mason who took her own life in 2022. The fund has raised about £150,000 since then.
More than 800 people ran 2K (1.2 miles), 5K (3.1 miles) and 10K (6.2 miles) at the event.
The Jersey Community Foundation (JCF) said funds had already been awarded to 11 charitable projects over the summer helping children and young people aged between five and 25.
Run4Kezia race director Alexandra Ruddy said the community was "truly remarkable".
She said: "Together, over 800 runners have not only helped us to raise vital funds but also awareness of the importance of children's mental health.
"This is a testament to the power of our island community’s determination and compassion."
Anna Terry, CEO of JCF, said funds would be "channelled into Kezia's Fund, enabling us to continue supporting initiatives that champion the mental wellbeing of our youth".
The deadline for local charities to apply for funding from Kezia's Fund is 21 January 2024.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.