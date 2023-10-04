A charity run to raise funds for children and young people's mental health raised £15,000 in September.

The Run4Kezia event was created in memory of 14-year-old Kezia Mason who took her own life in 2022. The fund has raised about £150,000 since then.

More than 800 people ran 2K (1.2 miles), 5K (3.1 miles) and 10K (6.2 miles) at the event.

The Jersey Community Foundation (JCF) said funds had already been awarded to 11 charitable projects over the summer helping children and young people aged between five and 25.