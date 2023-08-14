A non-league football match was abandoned when one team walked off amid racial abuse.

Wednesfield FC were playing away at Droitwich Spa FC in the Midland Football League Division One on Saturday when the game came to a premature end.

Racist remarks were made towards their players in the dugout by spectators, a spokesperson for Wednesfield said.

In a statement, Droitwich's directors apologised to their opponents.

"[We] condemn all forms of discrimination and will deal with individuals concerned in the strongest possible manner," they said.

Droitwich Spa added events unfolded at about the 80-minute mark when a spectator made a comment to a substitute warming up on the sideline.