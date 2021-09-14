Plans to build a nuclear waste facility on the Lincolnshire coast could hit tourism, campaigners warned after a council agreed to look at the proposal.

Radioactive Waste Management (RWM), a government company, has identified a potential site at a former gas terminal in Theddlethorpe, near Mablethorpe.

Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) agreed at a meeting on Tuesday to join a working group to explore the idea.

Opponents said the move would create uncertainty for local businesses and residents.

As part of its role, a working group would help to identify a search area to carry out more feasibility studies and would engage with local communities.

However, campaigner Ken Smith told the meeting the proposals could put people off coming to visit the coast, adding RWM could walk away at any moment, leaving tourism businesses with a "Sword of Damocles" hanging over their heads.

"The proposal is not a matter of we could lose tourism, and gain extra jobs… it's a matter of we could lose tourism and gain absolutely nothing," he said.

"To my view… you're taking a huge gamble and it's not one I will be prepared to take myself."