Man extradited to France over Channel deaths
At a glance
Harem Ahmed Abwbaker was detained by the National Crime Agency in Cheltenham in November
He was extradited to France to face manslaughter and people trafficking charges on 7 July
At least 27 people died when a small boat sank in the English Channel in November 2021
A man who was arrested over the deaths of 27 people who drowned attempting to cross the English Channel in a dinghy has been extradited to France.
Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was held by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, in November.
He is accused of being part of a group which conspired to transport the migrants to the UK.
The NCA said he was taken to France on 7 July, where he will face manslaughter, human trafficking, and organised crime charges.
The small craft sank on 24 November 2021 after leaving the French coast, leading to the death of all but two of those onboard.
Among the dead were 17 men, seven women and three children, French prosecutors previously said.
NCA deputy director Craig Turner said: “The NCA are working closely with our French partners to investigate this Channel dinghy tragedy. We remain determined to get justice for the families of those whose lives were lost.
“Tackling people smuggling remains a priority for us, and we continue to disrupt and dismantle the cruel organised criminal networks involved.”
