A man who was arrested over the deaths of 27 people who drowned attempting to cross the English Channel in a dinghy has been extradited to France.

Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was held by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, in November.

He is accused of being part of a group which conspired to transport the migrants to the UK.

The NCA said he was taken to France on 7 July, where he will face manslaughter, human trafficking, and organised crime charges.