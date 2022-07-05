Jersey cricket celebrated with new stamps
A new group of six stamps is being released celebrating cricket in Jersey.
The stamps, released on Thursday, feature many aspects of the sport on the island.
Artst Ron Mills said he was "delighted" to get the commission.
One hundred years of the Jersey Island Cricket Club are being celebrated with a new issue of stamps.
Jersey Post is releasing six stamps to mark the centenary of the club which was set up in 1922.
The stamps will be released on Thursday and each feature a different cricketing scene drawn by local artist Ron Mills.
The six commemorative stamps depict different levels of cricket played on the island including junior, men’s and women’s cricket and club and international levels.
The stamps feature players running between the wickets at Florence Boot Fields, a player bowling at Farmers Cricket Club and the women's team Jersey Lionesses batting with Victoria College in the background.
They also include wicket-keeping and umpiring junior cricket at St Michael’s School, batting and bowling at Grainville Cricket Ground and fielding at Les Quennevais.
Mr Mills said he was "delighted" to get the commission.
"The brief suited my retro/modern painting style perfectly," he said.
"I was keen that the central figures portrayed movement and action in contrast to this style's mechanical and angular nature."