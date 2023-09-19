The wife of a man who died in a motorcycle crash has paid an emotional tribute to the man she married just six months ago.

Jason Wallis died in the crash on the A421 at Tingewick, near Buckingham, on 9 September.

His wife, Nikki, said he was the "love of my life" and "best friend" who was known by others for his "selflessness and his kindness".

Mr Wallis died at the scene of the crash which involved a Renault Scenic and another motorcyclist, who was injured.