Two former sub-postmasters have had their convictions quashed by appeal judges, the latest in a series of Post Office workers to have their names cleared in the wake of the scandal over faulty accounting software.

The convictions of Sheila Coultas, 59, and Victor Ingham, 79, were unsafe, judges at a Court of Appeal hearing in London found on Thursday.

Ms Coultas had worked at a post office in Stamford, Lincolnshire, and Mr Ingham at a post office in Cemaes Bay, Anglesey, the judges were told.

More than 700 Post Office branch managers were wrongly accused of false accounting between 2000 and 2014 due to a computer system called Horizon.