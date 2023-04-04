The sea defence is double the length of what was originally planned.

"The initial 40m was only a high-level concept calculation and based upon what we thought we had in terms of rock," Coastal Partnership East said.

"Since then we have been able to source rock over and above what we initially believed was possible."

Created from nearly 2,000 tonnes of Norwegian granite, the "revetment will slow down the erosion to stop the cliff moving back at the rate it has been".

High tides at the start of March and rapid erosion left homes at risk of collapse.

The access road was also threatened and Hemsby Independent Lifeboat had to be taken out of service as the beach became inaccessible.

Five properties had to be demolished in less than two weeks before they fell from the top of the dunes to the beach below.