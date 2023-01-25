Irish Passport Service resumes deliveries to UK
The Irish Passport Service has resumed posting passports to the UK, it has confirmed.
It suspended posting passports to Northern Ireland and Great Britain on 12 December because of Royal Mail industrial action.
On Wednesday, the Passport Service said the suspension had now been lifted.
The BBC has contacted the Irish Department for Foreign Affairs for further comment.
In a tweet, the Passport Service advised anyone with enquiries to contact its customer service department.
Postal workers in the UK held a series of strikes over Christmas, the latest in a series of strikes as part of a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.
The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents more than 115,000 postal workers at Royal Mail, is planning further industrial action, with a fresh ballot due to open later in January.