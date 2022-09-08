The relaunch of a city's market has been delayed "indefinitely" as the new stalls have not arrived.

St Albans Charter Market was due to run on Wednesday with a mix of traditional yellow and blue stalls and gazebos.

The new plan for the Hertfordshire city's twice-weekly market had come after a row over using gazebos instead of the traditional stalls.

The council said the launch had "been delayed indefinitely because of a procurement issue".