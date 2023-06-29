A female pedestrian in her 80s has been left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car.

She was hit by a gold Vauxhall Grandland on the southbound carriageway of Watling Street in Radlett on Tuesday afternoon, Hertfordshire Police said.

The driver remained at the scene and the woman was taken to hospital. No arrests have been made, the force added.

Anyone who saw what happened or can provide video evidence has been asked to contact police.