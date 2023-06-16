A lizard described as "running like a T. rex" who went missing two weeks ago has been found - metres away from where she vanished.

Hundreds of people had been searching for Echo, the 4ft-long (1.2m) Tegu lizard, since she dug her way out of her enclosure in Workington and vanished.

Owner Siobhan Harkness, who runs Pet Encounter Cumbria, said she was baffled it took so long to find Echo.

She told BBC Radio Cumbria that after all that time Echo was found outside the premises' backyard.