Parents defend nursery after Ofsted rating
A nursery has been defended by parents after an Ofsted inspection found it "requires improvement".
A report published by the watchdog “identified weaknesses in leadership and management” at Rainbows Day nursery in Catherham.
Hattie Etchells, a mother of two children at the nursery, criticised the report, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The nursery said they were "extremely disappointed" by the rating and have challenged the report.
Inspectors found food trays were put on the ground and not cleaned before being given to babies. Cereal on the floor after a messy play activity was also picked up and eaten by a child, they said.
Ms Etchells he said the report was “not reflective” of her experience. Another parent, Laura, who has two children at the nursery, said it was “really child-led”.
