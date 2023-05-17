A nursery has been defended by parents after an Ofsted inspection found it "requires improvement".

A report published by the watchdog “identified weaknesses in leadership and management” at Rainbows Day nursery in Catherham.

Hattie Etchells, a mother of two children at the nursery, criticised the report, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The nursery said they were "extremely disappointed" by the rating and have challenged the report.