A new theatre is to open after a community raised about £800,000 to get the venture off the ground.

The Crown Wharf Theatre in Stone, Staffordshire, will be run by volunteers and is entirely for the community.

Brewery Joule's, which owns the nearby Crown Wharf brewery tap, gifted the land to the charity behind the theatre for a peppercorn rent.

The first production this autumn will be an adaptation of the Oscar-winning film Shakespeare in Love.