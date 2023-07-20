Head 'thrilled' as school praised by inspectors
At a glance
Grouville Primary School has received a positive review from inspectors
The report commends the school’s mission, leadership, curriculum, assessment, safeguarding and inclusion
The head teacher has thanked staff and reviewers
- Published
Grouville Primary School has received a positive report from inspectors., external
The report highlights the commitment of pupils and staff to "always be the best you can be", in line with the school’s mission statement.
The Jersey Schools Review Framework, external said pupils achieved well academically and personally thanks to an ambitious curriculum, effective teaching and a strong focus on reading and rights.
It also said pupils were proud, responsible and respectful, and their views and well-being was valued by adults.
The school is led by a determined team that ensures every child is supported and challenged to succeed, it added.
A team of inspectors visited the school in late June.
Head teacher Nichola Turner said she was "thrilled" with the report and thanked the staff for creating a "positive learning experience for all pupils".
She also thanked the review team for their professionalism and recommendations and said she looked forward to continuing the school’s journey and building on its progress.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.