Grouville Primary School has received a positive report from inspectors., external

The report highlights the commitment of pupils and staff to "always be the best you can be", in line with the school’s mission statement.

The Jersey Schools Review Framework, external said pupils achieved well academically and personally thanks to an ambitious curriculum, effective teaching and a strong focus on reading and rights.

It also said pupils were proud, responsible and respectful, and their views and well-being was valued by adults.