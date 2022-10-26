The sister of a man who lay in a hospital bed for 13 years before dying from catastrophic gunshot injuries has said she is "hurt, sad and really angry" his killer still walks free.

Marvin Couson was shot outside Lime in London nightclub in Shoreditch, east London, on 12 May, 2002, following an argument with two men.

The father-of-two was unable to communicate or walk for more than a decade.

His sister Margaret Couson said she was angry the killer "lives their life, with every day struggles like everybody else, but not the emotional torment of not knowing what happened, who did this."