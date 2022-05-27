Jersey crew rescue couple trapped in cave
At a glance
A French couple were plucked to safety by a lifeboat crew in a dramatic rescue.
A woman had broken her wrist and her partner had jumped into the sea before both became trapped in a cave at Greve De Lecq in Jersey.
A Jersey lifeboat crew braved a 6ft (2m) high swell to rescue them.
A lifeboat crew plucked a French couple to safety after they became trapped in a sea cave.
A woman had slipped from rocks into the sea at Greve De Lecq and broken her wrist, said Jersey Fire and Rescue Service.
Her husband then jumped in to save her and both had been washed into the cave.
Braving a 6ft (2m) high swell on Thursday, a Jersey inshore lifeboat crew manoeuvred their vessel into a narrow gulley where one of the crew swam into the cave with lifejackets to rescue the couple.
They were both suffering from exposure and shock and were handed to paramedics who treated them for their injuries.
A lifeboat spokesman said the crew used an anchor to hold the boat steady as it reversed into the gulley without getting washed on to rocks.