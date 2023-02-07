Hundred-year-old bridge to get £1.4m makeover

He said: “At its century, Tunbridge is showing visible signs of its age and deterioration and therefore, the road and top section of the bridge now have to be replaced with a structure that meets modern standards.

"This essential work will ensure that the route over the Itchen Navigation remains safe and in a serviceable condition for the next 100 years.

"Unfortunately, this will inevitably mean disruption while work is underway."

Bats

Garnier Road car park and East Winchester (St Catherine’s and Barfield) Park & Ride will remain operational.

Signed diversions will be in place.

The council said the project, which is in a Site of Special Scientific Interest, was "developed with careful consideration of its ecologically sensitive location" and would safeguard wildlife.

This includes installing bat boxes and swallow nest cups on the bridge and the planting of trees nearby.