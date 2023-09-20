Faulty underground cable leaves homes without power

Engineer for UK Power NetworksUK Power Networks

Properties in the NR14 area of Norfolk, south-east of Norwich, were affected

About 800 properties in Norfolk were left without power due to a fault with an underground electricity cable.

UK Power Networks said a high voltage cable faulted at 13:00 BST, causing an "area-wide powercut".

Properties in the NR14 area of Norfolk, south-east of Norwich, were affected.

Engineers worked to restore power in stages, UK Power Networks added.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram, and X, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related internet links