Police detect 865 drivers speeding on 'Slow Down Day'
At a glance
A national speed enforcement operation has taken place in the Republic of Ireland
Irish police observed 865 drivers speeding during a 24-hour period
Figures show that people under the age of 25 accounted for a third of all deaths on roads so far this year on Irish roads
The Irish prime minister has said he is concerned the country is "going backwards" in regards to road safety
- Published
Irish police detected 865 road users speeding in a 24-hour period on "National Slow Down Day".
The initiative was aimed at reminding drivers of the dangers of speeding and to increase compliance with speed limits.
It followed a recent spike in Irish road deaths, including two three-year-old children in County Tipperary last week.
There have been 127 deaths on Irish roads in 2023 - 23 more than the same period last year and 38 more than the same period in 2019.
The day of action took place between 07:00 local time on Monday and 07:00 on Tuesday.
Some of the highest speeds observed include a driver travelling at 163km/h (101mph) in County Carlow and 155km/h (96mph) in County Westmeath.
Each of the 865 drivers will now receive a €160 (£136) fine and have three penalty points applied to their driving licences.
A Garda (Irish police) spokesperson said the timing of the operation was designed to coincide with the return of schools and the related increase in road users - particularly vulnerable users, pedestrians, pedal cyclists and younger road users.
One in three road deaths so far this year have been of people aged under 25.
"With the alarming increase in the number of road fatalities on Irish roads this year, and in recent months, operation ‘Slow Down’ has taken on increased urgency and relevance," the Garda spokesperson said.
'Going backwards'
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has spoken with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris about the need for greater enforcement of road safety legislation, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports.
In correspondence with a road safety group, Mr Varadkar said he is concerned that "we are now going backwards when it comes to road safety" and the issue required further attention.
Chief executive of the Road Safety Authority Sam Waide said there is "a speed epidemic" in the Republic of Ireland.
"Speeding increases both the likelihood of a road traffic collision occurring, and the severity of injury sustained, should a collision occur," he said.
"We simply have to ask every single driver to play their part in saving lives, routinely slowing down for every single trip, every single day."