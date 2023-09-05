The day of action took place between 07:00 local time on Monday and 07:00 on Tuesday.

Some of the highest speeds observed include a driver travelling at 163km/h (101mph) in County Carlow and 155km/h (96mph) in County Westmeath.

Each of the 865 drivers will now receive a €160 (£136) fine and have three penalty points applied to their driving licences.

A Garda (Irish police) spokesperson said the timing of the operation was designed to coincide with the return of schools and the related increase in road users - particularly vulnerable users, pedestrians, pedal cyclists and younger road users.

One in three road deaths so far this year have been of people aged under 25.

"With the alarming increase in the number of road fatalities on Irish roads this year, and in recent months, operation ‘Slow Down’ has taken on increased urgency and relevance," the Garda spokesperson said.