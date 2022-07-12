Fossils discovered in Scotland represent some of the world’s oldest salamanders, according to a new study.

Researchers led by London university UCL analysed 166-million-year-old fossils of a type of animal called Marmorerpeton, found in Middle Jurassic rocks on Skye.

They found it has several key salamander traits, but was not part of the modern group of salamanders.

Their results are reported in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, external.

The specimen is believed to be the oldest salamander fossil found in Europe.