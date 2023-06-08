A man who made more than 250 hoax ambulance calls has been banned from contacting the emergency services.

Vincent Enos, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, was found guilty of making unnecessary and nuisance calls to the emergency services which cost about £5,000 in unrequired resources.

Over a 12-month period, the 54-year-old claimed people were dead, unwell or being abused, but paramedics sent to the locations found no such incidents.

Enos was sentenced to a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.