Somerton and Frome by-election candidates

Eight candidates are vying to become the new MP for Somerton and Frome, following the resignation of David Warburton.

He was elected three times for the Conservatives, but was suspended from the party last year after newspaper claims of drug-taking and sexual harassment.

He has now admitted to taking cocaine, and stood down.

The Somerton and Frome constituency was created 40 years ago.

Since then, it has swung between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.

The by-election will be held on 20 July, with voting taking place between 07:00 - 22:00 BST.

Six videos featuring candidates appear in alphabetical order below.

Bruce Evans, Reform UK, and Rosie Mitchell, Independent, have been contacted and asked to send a video.