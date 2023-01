A motorcyclist has life-changing injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Cornwall.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Chyvelah Road, Threemilestone, just before 10:45 GMT on Friday.

A 36-year-old man from Redruth was taken to hospital.

The road was closed in both directions for about one hour for police investigation work.

The force has asked any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.