Mr Bailey was working in a milking parlour on a farm when he felt his sight start to go.

“All of a sudden it started to go dark and it was like a lava lamp coming into my eye," he said.

"It just went all cloudy, all murky and I couldn’t see."

The damage was due to a condition called diabetic retinopathy, where high blood sugar damages the back of the eye.

His wife Amanda took him straight to hospital, but his sight could not be saved.

"It affected me badly, I felt kind of useless with my confidence," the father-of-two said.

"I had to re-learn everything when I lost my sight, everything from making a brew to getting around the house."

He uses his guide dog Milo to help him experience the world.

“If it wasn’t for Milo, I wouldn’t be doing anything I’m doing now. I wouldn’t be able to get to university, I wouldn’t be able to go to judo," he said.

“I’m never alone because I’ve always got Milo there and being blind is very lonely.”