Blind athlete determined to make Paralympic judo team
A visually impaired judo athlete says being blind can be lonely but training for the sport makes him feel included.
Scott Bailey, 34, of Crewe, lost his sight five years leading him to have to "re-learn everything".
He is now part of the Paralympic Potential squad and is determined to make the 2028 games.
British judo is one of the few sporting associations where the Olympic team train alongside the Paralympic team.
Mr Bailey was working in a milking parlour on a farm when he felt his sight start to go.
“All of a sudden it started to go dark and it was like a lava lamp coming into my eye," he said.
"It just went all cloudy, all murky and I couldn’t see."
The damage was due to a condition called diabetic retinopathy, where high blood sugar damages the back of the eye.
His wife Amanda took him straight to hospital, but his sight could not be saved.
"It affected me badly, I felt kind of useless with my confidence," the father-of-two said.
"I had to re-learn everything when I lost my sight, everything from making a brew to getting around the house."
He uses his guide dog Milo to help him experience the world.
“If it wasn’t for Milo, I wouldn’t be doing anything I’m doing now. I wouldn’t be able to get to university, I wouldn’t be able to go to judo," he said.
“I’m never alone because I’ve always got Milo there and being blind is very lonely.”
Before losing his sight, he took part in Thai boxing. He later discovered judo through the British Blind Sport website.
He is the only person with a visual impairment in his judo group at a community centre in Walsall, but said he felt "the warmth and acceptance of everybody" as soon as he had joined.
"My disability fizzled out and it was just amazing," he said.
His coach Tess Jones said the sport and surroundings gave him confidence.
"He’s come on leaps and bounds since he walked through the door, and with him aiming so high, we’re incredibly proud of him."
"I really want to get to the top, fingers crossed for Los Angeles 2028," Mr Bailey said.