Thurne: Tourist information office opens in telephone box

A decommissioned phone box has been transformed into a tiny visitor information centre after it was purchased for £1.

The Broads Authority bought the disused kiosk in Thurne, Norfolk, as no alternative use could be found for it.

Chief executive John Packman said: "It's in such a marvellous location, this is the epitome of what The Broads is all about."

The booth features a "wind-up" audio player - where birdsong can be heard - which visitors can use to identify species found in the area.